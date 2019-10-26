Rapper TI had some fiery words for the recently resigned New Mexico police officer who slammed an 11-year-old girl to the ground.

In an Instagram post, TI told his IG followers the video made him want to throw hands at the officer.

“Maaaan I’ll beat yo bitch ass down in the streets just like you did this baby, you weak ass Poor excuse for a man!!” TI writes in the post addressing the actions of Officer Zachary Christensen. “And be clear, IDGAF WHAT SHE MAY OR MAY NOT HAVE DONE….I can & will utilize ALL MY RELATIONSHIPS AND RESOURCES TO BRING JUSTICE TO YO HO ASS because Y’all hateful racist muthafuckaz ain’t gon understand wtf it mean to keep y’all hands to y’all selves and OFF OF OUR WOMEN AND CHILDREN until we get ahold of that ass and treat you just how you treated ours.”

TI, clearly angry and bothered by what he witnessed, then addressed the girl, a sixth-grade student at Mesa View Middle School in Farmington, New Mexico.

“On my sweet dear sister Precious…I’ll happily accept my due process of consequences for showing one (or some) of you what it feels like to face a man (or men) on a mission. Now I’m working on myself and my spirit but y’all gon pull me back out of my evolution & get me to getting dead on y’alls ass about bringing hurt harm & danger to our innocent women and children,” TI said. “And ANY MAN who don’t feel the same about protecting US & OURS please do me a favor and Get tf off my page!!!” TI signed off #DeadDeFuqSeriousSIR.

Christensen, who worked as a school resource officer at Mesa View Middle School in Farmington, was filmed on video Aug. 27 trying to detain the 11-year-old girl, who he accused of assaulting two school employees as she tried to leave the school. Police Chief Steve Hebbe said the girl has been cleared of all wrongdoing because the accusations “proved not to be true”, according to The New York Daily News.

Video, which was shot from the officer’s lapel camera, was released to the media, showing Christensen pulling the girl’s backpack off before pushing her against a wall and then to the ground, as she hollered: “I’m not resisting. Get off of me — you’re hurting me.”

We respect how hard you rep for the babies, TI. Yes, sir.