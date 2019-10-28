UFC heavyweight fighter Walt Harris is reaching out to the public asking for help in locating his 19-year-old stepdaughter, who went missing in Alabama on Thursday according to PEOPLE.

Harris, 36, took to Instagram to share several photos of Aniah Blanchard, asking his followers to share the following message:

Blanchard was reported missing on Thursday, according to the Auburn Police Department’s website. The last person to hear from her was a friend, some time before midnight Wednesday. Her car, a (damaged) black Honda CR-V, was located at an apartment complex in Montgomery on Friday, but Blanchard remains missing, according to authorities. An investigation has been launched into her disappearance.

“While the vehicle has been recovered, Blanchard has not been located,” Auburn police Capt. Lorenza Dorsey said in a statement. “The investigation continues regarding her disappearance.”

Angela Haley-Harris, Blanchard’s mother, told local station WBRC that her daughter met with a young man on Wednesday that she had just met. Blanchard’s debit card was last used on Wednesday night in the Auburn area, the report states. She did not return home that night, nor did she show up for the following morning. Her phone also “went dark” Wednesday night, according to her mother.

Blanchard is described as being a Black female, light in complexion with brown hair and brown eyes; she is 5’6” and weighs 125 pounds, according to investigators. She was last seen wearing a black dress, black stockings, and tan duck boots.

“It’s devastating me,’’ Aniah’s father, Elijah Blanchard, told AL.com Monday. “It’s surreal. It does not feel real for a human being to be talked to one minute and vanish the next.”

Those with information about Blanchard’s case are encouraged to reach out to the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391 or the 24-hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.