John Witherspoon, beloved actor/comedian of film and television, has died at the age of 77 and his famous co-stars and fans from his decades long career are paying tribute.
According to a statement from Witherspoon’s family given to Deadline, the Detroit native died in California at his Sherman Oaks home on Tuesday night.
Deadline statement:
“It is with deepest sorrow that we can confirm our beloved husband and father, John Witherspoon, one of the hardest working men in show business, died today at his home in Sherman Oaks at the age of 77. He is survived by his wife Angela, and his sons JD, Alexander, and a large family. We are all in shock, please give us a minute for a moment in privacy and we will celebrate his life and his work together. John used to say ‘I’m no big deal’, but he was huge deal to us.”
So…my Dad died today & honestly I’m not sure how to feel. I’m sad, but I’m also happy 4 all the great times we had together. We’d roast each other like homies more than Father & Son, and I really liked that. He was my best friend & my idol.
Love U Dad…I’ll miss u.
– J.D. pic.twitter.com/zvzep5S11I
— J.D. (@jdwitherspoon) October 30, 2019
Witherspoon was a beloved figure in Hollywood best known for scene stealing roles in hit tv shows and films such as Friday, Boomerang, The Boondocks, Hollywood Shuffle and more. His catchphrases from those roles (many of them improvised) are deeply embedded in Black culture. #RIPPops
Look at how some of Witherspoon’s celebrity co-stars and fans like Ice Cube, Regina King and Marlon Wayans are honoring his legacy on social media.
View this post on Instagram
I’m sad. Broken. Hurt.. yet extremely grateful to God that i got to spend 5 years of my life working with one of the funniest sweetest wisest humblest loving man @johnnywitherspoon you were my tv dad and my mentor and my friend. I miss you already. Something don’t feel right. This is heavy on my heart. Anyone that knows me knows how much i love pops. You have a strong wife and great kids. What an amazing family. Your boys damn near grew up on the #WayansBros set they’ll always be like my little brothers and sons. i will pass on all the jewels that you bestowed on to us. Thank you God for the many many many laughs that we shared on and off the set. You got “all the keys 🔑 “ and i know you got one to heaven’s gate. Anytime i want to laugh or to see you I’m gonna put on a episode of wayans bros and laugh until i cry. I miss already…. hope your dancing in heaven with ugly white shoes on. “Pops pops sugar pops”. #ripjohnwitherspoon #mysecondpops
My dad, my grandpa, my comedic inspiration! I love you Spoons! Rest In Paradise, King pic.twitter.com/U6GsNrrKXF
— Regina King (@ReginaKing) October 30, 2019
I’m devastated over the passing of John Witherspoon. Life won’t be as funny without him. pic.twitter.com/gtmiZiEppP
— Ice Cube (@icecube) October 30, 2019
Rest in Peace. This was one of the most talented comedians ever. A humorist. He brought instant joy. True Joy. John Witherspoon Dies: Comedian & ‘Friday’ Star Was 77 – Deadline https://t.co/kzz9p2LorZ
— Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) October 30, 2019
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Seriously, how many of get to inspire as many generations as John Witherspoon? My parents know him from Barnaby Jones and Hollywood Shuffle. I know him from House Party and Boomerang. Then he hit my generation again with Friday and The Wayans Bros. Our children know him from The Boondocks. Everyone take time to reach out to your loved ones and let them know how you feel about them. Let John Witherspoon’s legacy lead us to love. RIP “Pops.” We love you.
Very sad to report .. Thank you John for hiring me when I needed it the most!! Make God Laugh John Witherspoon Dies: Comedian & ‘Friday’ Star Was 77 – Deadline https://t.co/B0bHzjg5NN
— Loni Love (@LoniLove) October 30, 2019
Damn! Rest easy OG, thank you for sharing your gifts with us, that infectious smile & laugh, and most of all the knowledge & experience. You are appreciated to the utmost! #RIPJohnWitherspoon 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/QO3sgWJiyq pic.twitter.com/ZCFqR9pf0O
— OMAR EPPS (@omarepps) October 30, 2019