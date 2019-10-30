John Witherspoon, beloved actor/comedian of film and television, has died at the age of 77 and his famous co-stars and fans from his decades long career are paying tribute.

According to a statement from Witherspoon’s family given to Deadline, the Detroit native died in California at his Sherman Oaks home on Tuesday night.

Deadline statement:

“It is with deepest sorrow that we can confirm our beloved husband and father, John Witherspoon, one of the hardest working men in show business, died today at his home in Sherman Oaks at the age of 77. He is survived by his wife Angela, and his sons JD, Alexander, and a large family. We are all in shock, please give us a minute for a moment in privacy and we will celebrate his life and his work together. John used to say ‘I’m no big deal’, but he was huge deal to us.”

So…my Dad died today & honestly I’m not sure how to feel. I’m sad, but I’m also happy 4 all the great times we had together. We’d roast each other like homies more than Father & Son, and I really liked that. He was my best friend & my idol. Love U Dad…I’ll miss u. – J.D. pic.twitter.com/zvzep5S11I — J.D. (@jdwitherspoon) October 30, 2019

Witherspoon was a beloved figure in Hollywood best known for scene stealing roles in hit tv shows and films such as Friday, Boomerang, The Boondocks, Hollywood Shuffle and more. His catchphrases from those roles (many of them improvised) are deeply embedded in Black culture. #RIPPops

Look at how some of Witherspoon’s celebrity co-stars and fans like Ice Cube, Regina King and Marlon Wayans are honoring his legacy on social media.

My dad, my grandpa, my comedic inspiration! I love you Spoons! Rest In Paradise, King pic.twitter.com/U6GsNrrKXF — Regina King (@ReginaKing) October 30, 2019

I’m devastated over the passing of John Witherspoon. Life won’t be as funny without him. pic.twitter.com/gtmiZiEppP — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 30, 2019

Rest in Peace. This was one of the most talented comedians ever. A humorist. He brought instant joy. True Joy. John Witherspoon Dies: Comedian & ‘Friday’ Star Was 77 – Deadline https://t.co/kzz9p2LorZ — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) October 30, 2019

View this post on Instagram Rest peacefully, Pops. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 A post shared by D-Nice (@dnice) on Oct 30, 2019 at 1:21am PDT

Very sad to report .. Thank you John for hiring me when I needed it the most!! Make God Laugh John Witherspoon Dies: Comedian & ‘Friday’ Star Was 77 – Deadline https://t.co/B0bHzjg5NN — Loni Love (@LoniLove) October 30, 2019