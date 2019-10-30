Harriet hits theaters tomorrow and in it, Cynthia Erivo brings the American hero to life. theGrio caught up with the film’s star as well as director, Kasi Lemmons, to find out how they tackled Tubman’s journey.

“I tried to give myself some space to make the space for her. Clear my mind…I was ready in my heart and my soul did my prayers and all of that, did some soul searching and just got out of the way a little bit. I think, because I knew that I couldn’t do it all myself. I had to sort of let some things lead me and I had her as my right hand. And Kasi was incredible. She held my hand the whole entire way and was an incredible guide and made sure that if I was steering maybe in the wrong direction, she softly, gently put me right back where I needed to be,” says Cynthia Erivo.

“I did so much research and really tried to bring her story and her family and the specific details of her story and specific deal details of like what the African-American experience was…it was different, you know, in Philadelphia, free people in the South, enslaved people, the south, all of those details and the richness and texture of her life and the lives of those people.”

