Kodak Black may be in trouble again.

The South Florida rapper was reportedly involved in a prison fight at Miami’s Federal Detention Center this past Tuesday. According to Complex magazine, the melee resulted in the hospitalization of a prison guard.

It is not known yet whether Kodak was part of the initial fight, which started between two inmates, or if he joined in after the fight broke out.

During the fight, the rapper, whose birth name is Bill Kapri, allegedly kicked a guard in the groin as he tried to break up the fight, according to Billboard.

The guard was taken to an area hospital and underwent surgery for his injuries. There has been no further update on his condition.

Kodak has been in the detention center since August when he pled guilty to federal weapons charges. He also pled guilty to falsifying information on federal documents that pertained to the purchase of three guns – one of which was found at the scene of a shooting in Pompano Beach, Florida in March. Specifically, when filling out the ATF form 4473, Kodak reportedly wrote “no” when the form asked if he was under indictment. He was in fact under indictment in South Carolina on charges of first degree criminal sexual conduct.

Black was first arrested in May, within hours of a planned performance at Rolling Loud in Miami Gardens. At the time of his arrest, he maintained his innocence, but changed directions and entered a guilty plea in August.

The timing of the prison fight couldn’t possibly be worse for Black.

On Nov. 13, he is scheduled to be sentenced. He’s facing a maximum of 10 years in prison for the fraudulent forms, although prosecutors have suggested that they won’t seek the maximum because of Kodak’s cooperation thus far.

It is unclear if he will face additional charges now as a result of the fight.