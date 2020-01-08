The Hip-Hop duo Rae Sremmurd is dealing with a family tragedy.

On Tuesday, TMZ reported that Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi’s stepfather, Floyd Sullivan, 62, was fatally gunned down late Monday night in Mississippi. And now Lee and Jxmmi’s younger half-brother, Michael Sullivan, has been charged in the shooting death. Sullivan, 19, underwent a psychiatric evaluation before being charged last night, according to TMZ.

According to Tupelo police, Sullivan died at the scene from several gunshot wounds. Sullivan is the only person charged in the killing.

Sullivan reportedly helped raise the SremmLife 3 musicians in Tupelo since they were in middle school and living with their mom, Bernadette, reported XXL Magazine. Sullivan and Bernadette are also parents to son, Floyd Jr.

Lee and Jxmmi have not released a public comment on the tragedy as of yet. XXL also attempted to reach out to a rep for Rae Sremmurd and the Tupelo Police Department.

However, Lee posted several tweets seemingly in reference to the incident. The first tweet included four broken heart emojis. In the second he writes: “I pray this world let’s me keep some compassion.” In a third tweet, Lee posts: “I’ve been tested my whole life.”

The brother’s social media followers let them know that they are in their thoughts and prayers.

“Lean into each other for support. You need each other right now. We may be strangers but we’re all here to support you and send our love. There’s still a lot of love and good out there in the world even when it’s hard to see,” wrote Rachel @Pinkadoodlezzz.

“I pray for you and your family in Jesus name and that Gods angels camp around you all during this time,” added MargoTheUnstoppableFaith

We send our prayers and love out to Rae Sremmurd at this time of unthinkable loss.