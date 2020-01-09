Andrew Yang wants LeBron James to be a part of the Yang Gang.

When TMZ Sports asked Yang who’d he choose from the NBA to be his running mate, he wasted no time before saying he’d go with the King himself.

“I’d have to go with LeBron James,” Yang told TMZ. “He’s already shown he’s got a heart of gold and loves the American people.”

Yang added that James “certainly could do better than the guy who is currently there,” before pondering which name his team would use: “Yang-LeBron. Yang-King. Yang-James.”

Then 2020 democratic presidential hopeful, who also happens to be a huge NBA fan, told TMZ that he wants James’ endorsement. He looked into the camera and sent the Los Angeles Lakers star a message: “LeBron, if you’re watching… let’s work together.”

Yang, a tech entrepreneur, has already attracted a solid group of celebrity endorsements – including musician and actor, Donald Glover, who sponsored a pop-up event for him in LA last month. Other high profile Yang supporters include comedian Dave Chappelle, Weezer star Rivers Cuomo, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, investor Sam Altman, actors Nicolas Cage and Noah Centineo, and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. Yet, Yang has not yet landed a professional star athlete endorsement.

Bron, who is no fan of President Donald Trump’s and has even called him a “bum” and a “clown” on several occasions, supported Hillary Clinton’s campaign in 2016, and introduced her at a rally in Ohio. So it’s feasible that he will eventually endorse a democratic candidate for president.

Also during the TMZ Sports interview, Yang continued to challenge Texas Sen. Ted Cruz to a basketball battle, “anytime, anyplace, one on one.” Yang challenged Cruz back in September to a game saying the loser would have to donate $5,000 to a non-political charity of the winner’s choosing.

Cruz agreed to the challenge even as he told his Twitter followers that Yang had a height advantage and appeared to be a good shot, judging from online videos.

Still, the one-on-one game hasn’t happened.

“Come on Ted, you accepted. You said it was game on. The people of Texas deserve better. The people of the United States deserve better,” Yang joked.