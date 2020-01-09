God bless a Florida woman who delivered two sets of twins in the same year.

Alexzandria Wolliston, 25, of West Palm Beach, first gave birth last March to twin boys, Mark and Malakhi, and then she learned several months later that she was expecting a second set of twins – Kaylen and Kayleb – which she delivered on December 27. Wolliston told NBC News that she conceived naturally.

“I never thought that it could happen that fast and it did,” Wolliston told NBC, but added that she was concerned about how her body “would be able to handle a back-to-back twin pregnancy.”

The twin birth rate in 2018 was 32.6 twins per 1,000 births, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But having two sets of twins in the same year is rarer than winning the lottery, Wolliston said her doctor told her.

“I feel like I hit the twin lottery,” the mother told WPTV.

Before Wolliston gave birth to the first set of twins, she said she had no idea that twins ran in both sides of her family.

“When my mom told me, and my aunties and uncles on my dad’s side told me, I was like shocked,” Wolliston told NBC.

She said she was further shocked to learn that both of her grandmothers, who are now deceased, miscarried twin boys. Wolliston says she now believes her twins were sent from heaven by her grandmothers.

“I always say that I feel like my grandmothers gave me their kids because two sets of twins and their twins passed away,” Wolliston added, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I feel like they just sent them down for me.”

“Both of my grandmothers are no longer here, so I feel like they’re watching over me,” she added to NBC.

Wolliston is also mom to a three-year-old girl. She told CNN-affiliate WPTV that she has no plans to add any more kids to her brood.