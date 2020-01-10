Comedian Lil Rel Showery will host the African American Film Critics Association’s 11th annual awards ceremony later this month.

Showery, known for his acting as TSA agent, Rod Williams, in Get Out, Charlie in Bird Box,”Dax” in Uncle Drew, Bobby on NBC’s The Carmichael Show and for his recent comedy special on HBO called Lil Rel Howery: Live in Crenshaw, also writes and produces. The multi-talented star caught the attention of AAFCA and Gil Robertson, the organization’s president, said he’s looking forward to seeing Rel in action.

“We are very excited to have Lil Rel as the host of the 11th Annual AAFCA Awards” Robertson said in a statement released to theGrio. “He is an exceptional talent across the board, and we can’t wait. It’s going to be a night to remember.”

“I am really excited to host this very special and important award show that truly does a great job of honoring the best in TV and film,” added Howery in the statement.

The African American Film Critics Association is the largest group of Black film critics in the world with members hailing from the United States, the Caribbean, Europe, and Africa. AAFCA’s membership is comprised of journalists who work in TV, radio and online, who reach a collective audience in excess of 100 million.

Last month, the organization chose Jordan Peele’s Us as its top film for 2019. The organization also chose Peele for Best Director and Lupita Nyong’o for Best Actress for her role in the film, according to a press release by the Association. Eddie Murphy will also be recognized as the best actor for his role in Dolemite is My Name.

Hosting the award ceremony is a bright spot for Lil Rel as his good friend, Kevin Barnett, 32, who also was the co-creator of the Fox comedy series, Rel, passed away last year from complications with pancreatitis. At the time, Lil Rel remembered him on Instagram as a “true friend.”

“I was trying to figure out what to say but I can’t I’m truly heart-broken by this and just really hurt as the hours pass,” Howery said. “So gifted and so dope and a true friend!!!! I don’t know what else to say this is crazy to me!!!!”

The AAFCA Awards ceremony will take place Wednesday, Jan. 22 at the Taglyan Complex, a banquet hall in Los Angeles. The awards are sponsored by Nissan, Morgan Stanley and Deadline.