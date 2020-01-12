Gabrielle Union was fired from the hit talent show America’s Got Talent in November after allegations of racial insensitivity and now NBC has pledged change.

It was announced last fall that Union, alongside Julianne Hough, would not be returning for season 14 of the show. Union alleged a hostile work environment that included comments about her hair and racial bias against contestants. According to Yahoo News, NBC is now prepared to address those concerns.

During the network’s Television Critics Association press tour, on Saturday, the president of NBC Entertainment Paul Telegdy said the situation is, “in the middle of an investigation,” saying the matter is “really serious.”

“I can’t deny it, and that’s being handled by lawyers.”

“We certainly take anyone’s critique who comes to work here incredibly seriously, if we learn something, we’ll certainly put new practices in place, if necessary,” Telegdy said.

Variety reported in November that Union and Hough said at times they were subjected to “excessive notes” on the way they looked physically. Furthermore, Union was also told her constant change in hairstyles were “too black” for AGT‘s audience.

On Dec. 4 Union disclosed she sat down with NBC and AGT production company to express how concerned she was over the racial insensitivity and a toxic culture at the show.

The show is produced by Fremantle and Simon Cowell’s Syco Entertainment.

In a joint statement, Syco Entertainment, Fremantle and NBC said, “We remain committed to ensuring a respectful workplace for all employees and take very seriously any questions about workplace culture. We are working with Ms. Union through her representatives to hear more about her concerns, following which we will take whatever next steps may be appropriate.”

Also taking to Twitter to explain more about the meeting, Union wrote, “We had a lengthy 5-hour, and what I thought to be, productive meeting yesterday. I was able to again, express my unfiltered truth. I led with transparency and my desire and hope for real change.”