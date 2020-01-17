Issa Rae has a long list of projects on the way including a starring role in the upcoming film The Lovebirds.

The just-released trailer for the flick that also stars Kumail Nanjiani looks pretty hilarious and teases a glimpse at all the laughs that are sure to come from this unexpected rom-com directed by Michael Showalter (The Big Sick).

Check out the official synopsis:

A couple (Issa Rae & Kumail Nanjiani) experiences a defining moment in their relationship when they are unintentionally embroiled in a murder mystery. As their journey to clear their names takes them from one extreme – and hilarious – circumstance to the next, they must figure out how they, and their relationship, can survive the night.

Watch the trailer:

The Lovebirds is set to premiere at SXSW

Issa Rae recently revealed the trailer for the highly-anticipated fourth season of her hit HBO series Insecure and announced it will return tot he small screen on April 12.

She also stars in the upcoming film The Photograph alongside Lakeith Stanfield so there’s plenty to look forward to from this talented beauty.

Rae is set to write, produce, and star in a reboot of Perfect Strangers, an adaptation of the award-winning Italian film Perfetti Sconociuti, directed by Paolo Genovese in 2016. In September, news broke that Issa Rae will also produce and star in a re-imagining of the iconic film Set It Off.