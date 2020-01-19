The 2020 SAG Awards went down on Sunday night and stars like Lupita Nyong’o, Jennifer Lopez, Sterling K. Brown, Logan Browning, and more were on deck for the annual awards show held at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
While several Black actors were nominated for standout roles, none of them managed to takehome a trophy in big categories at the awards show where the winners are decided by their peers.
PHOTOS: Lupita Nyong’o, Sterling K. Brown, Logan Browning and more stars sparkle at the SAG Awards
Check out the full list of winners:
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
JOAQUIN PHOENIX / Arthur Fleck – “JOKER”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
RENÉE ZELLWEGER / Judy Garland – “JUDY”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
BRAD PITT / Cliff Booth – “ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
LAURA DERN / Nora Fanshaw – “MARRIAGE STORY”
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
PARASITE
CHANG HYAE JIN / Chung Sook
CHO YEO JEONG / Yeon Kyo
CHOI WOO SHIK / Ki Woo
JUNG HYEON JUN / Da Song
JUNG ZISO / Da Hye
LEE JUNG EUN / Moon Gwang
LEE SUN KYUN / Dong Ik
PARK MYUNG HOON / Geun Se
PARK SO DAM / Ki Jung
SONG KANG HO / Ki Taek
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
AVENGERS: ENDGAME
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
SAM ROCKWELL / Bob Fosse – “FOSSE/VERDON”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
MICHELLE WILLIAMS / Gwen Verdon – “FOSSE/VERDON”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
PETER DINKLAGE / Tyrion Lannister – “GAME OF THRONES”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
JENNIFER ANISTON / Alex Levy – “THE MORNING SHOW”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
TONY SHALHOUB / Abe Weissman – “THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
PHOEBE WALLER-BRIDGE / Fleabag – “FLEABAG”
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
THE CROWN
MARION BAILEY / Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother
HELENA BONHAM CARTER / Princess Margaret
OLIVIA COLMAN / Queen Elizabeth II
CHARLES DANCE / Lord Mountbatten
BEN DANIELS / Lord Snowdon
ERIN DOHERTY / Princess Anne
CHARLES EDWARDS / Martin Charteris
TOBIAS MENZIES / Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh
JOSH O’CONNOR / Prince Charles
SAM PHILLIPS / Equerry
DAVID RINTOUL / Michael Adeane
JASON WATKINS / Harold Wilson
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL
CAROLINE AARON / Shirley Maisel
ALEX BORSTEIN / Susie Myerson
RACHEL BROSNAHAN / Midge Maisel
MARIN HINKLE / Rose Weissman
STEPHANIE HSU / Mei
JOEL JOHNSTONE / Archie Cleary
JANE LYNCH / Sophie Lennon
LEROY McCLAIN / Shy Baldwin
KEVIN POLLAK / Moishe Maisel
TONY SHALHOUB / Abe Weissman
MATILDA SZYDAGIS / Zelda
BRIAN TARANTINA / Jackie
MICHAEL ZEGEN / Joel Maisel
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
GAME OF THRONES
The 56th Annual SAG Life Achievement Award
Robert De Niro