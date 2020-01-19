The 2020 SAG Awards went down on Sunday night and stars like Lupita Nyong’o, Jennifer Lopez, Sterling K. Brown, Logan Browning, and more were on deck for the annual awards show held at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

While several Black actors were nominated for standout roles, none of them managed to takehome a trophy in big categories at the awards show where the winners are decided by their peers.

PHOTOS: Lupita Nyong’o, Sterling K. Brown, Logan Browning and more stars sparkle at the SAG Awards

Check out the full list of winners:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

JOAQUIN PHOENIX / Arthur Fleck – “JOKER”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

RENÉE ZELLWEGER / Judy Garland – “JUDY”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

BRAD PITT / Cliff Booth – “ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

LAURA DERN / Nora Fanshaw – “MARRIAGE STORY”

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

PARASITE

CHANG HYAE JIN / Chung Sook

CHO YEO JEONG / Yeon Kyo

CHOI WOO SHIK / Ki Woo

JUNG HYEON JUN / Da Song

JUNG ZISO / Da Hye

LEE JUNG EUN / Moon Gwang

LEE SUN KYUN / Dong Ik

PARK MYUNG HOON / Geun Se

PARK SO DAM / Ki Jung

SONG KANG HO / Ki Taek

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

AVENGERS: ENDGAME

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

SAM ROCKWELL / Bob Fosse – “FOSSE/VERDON”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

MICHELLE WILLIAMS / Gwen Verdon – “FOSSE/VERDON”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

PETER DINKLAGE / Tyrion Lannister – “GAME OF THRONES”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

JENNIFER ANISTON / Alex Levy – “THE MORNING SHOW”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

TONY SHALHOUB / Abe Weissman – “THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

PHOEBE WALLER-BRIDGE / Fleabag – “FLEABAG”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

THE CROWN

MARION BAILEY / Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother

HELENA BONHAM CARTER / Princess Margaret

OLIVIA COLMAN / Queen Elizabeth II

CHARLES DANCE / Lord Mountbatten

BEN DANIELS / Lord Snowdon

ERIN DOHERTY / Princess Anne

CHARLES EDWARDS / Martin Charteris

TOBIAS MENZIES / Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

JOSH O’CONNOR / Prince Charles

SAM PHILLIPS / Equerry

DAVID RINTOUL / Michael Adeane

JASON WATKINS / Harold Wilson

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL

CAROLINE AARON / Shirley Maisel

ALEX BORSTEIN / Susie Myerson

RACHEL BROSNAHAN / Midge Maisel

MARIN HINKLE / Rose Weissman

STEPHANIE HSU / Mei

JOEL JOHNSTONE / Archie Cleary

JANE LYNCH / Sophie Lennon

LEROY McCLAIN / Shy Baldwin

KEVIN POLLAK / Moishe Maisel

TONY SHALHOUB / Abe Weissman

MATILDA SZYDAGIS / Zelda

BRIAN TARANTINA / Jackie

MICHAEL ZEGEN / Joel Maisel

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

GAME OF THRONES