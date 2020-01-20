After formalizing his split from the royal family, Prince Harry addressed the matter Sunday night at a dinner that honors supporters of his Sentebale charity.

The speech is six minutes long and has been uploaded for all to watch on the Sussex Royal Instagram page.

“Before I begin, I can only imagine what you’ve heard or perhaps read in the past few weeks,” Prince Harry says. “So, I want you to hear the truth from me, as much as I can share. Not as a prince, or a duke, but as Harry — the same person that many of you have watched grow up in the past 35 years.”

“[I]t brings me great sadness it’s come to this” and his hope was to continue to still serve the queen after he and his wife Meghan Markle decided to stop accepting public funds. Unfortunately, he says there was “no other option.”

“It has been our privilege to serve you and we will continue to live a life of service,” he said.

Over the weekend, Queen Elizabeth II and Buckingham Palace released statements on Harry and Meghan’s decision to “step back” from their work as senior royals. The Washington Post reports the palace said the title “HRH” will no longer be allowed to be used in the couple’s titles. Harry and Meghan will retain the Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles and will pay back some of their housing expenses. Those expenses include $3 million in taxpayers’ money to refurbish a Frogmore Cottage near the Windsor Castle estate where they will live while in Britain.

The Queen’s statement specifically named Megan, while also reads as understanding the couple’s decision.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family,” the queen said in the statement. “I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.”

“I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family,” the Queen said.

The full statement is available on the Royal website.