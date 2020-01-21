After Delonte West was filmed shirtless on a city curb, shouting expletives with a bloodied and bruised face, his former college coach took action, enlisting his “basketball network” to come to West’s aid. The NBA also reportedly offered its resources as well.

Phil Martelli, who coached West and Jameer Nelson for several years at Saint Joseph’s before West, 36, headed to the NBA, took to Twitter to post a compassionate note about watching West spiral. Martelli commented on Nelson’s post which asked for people to keep West foremost in their thoughts.

West played eight seasons in the NBA, including several seasons with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

READ MORE: 15-year-old Coco Gauff notches second win against Venus Williams at the Australian Open

“Over the past several hours I have talked with many who are willing to help – please read and embrace Jameer’s wisdom – we are reaching out to our basketball network to get the professional help Delonte needs. This is so very painful,” Martelli tweeted.

Over the past several hours I have talked with many who are willing to help – please read and embrace Jameer’s wisdom – we are reaching out to our basketball network to get the professional help Delonte needs. This is so very painful. https://t.co/8IAuTdzCc9 — Phil Martelli (@PhilMartelli) January 21, 2020

The NBA is also “offering to support” West and his family, according to TMZ.

READ MORE: Trump brags about Black unemployment, ‘best poverty and youth numbers’ on MLK Day

A recent video, reportedly shot in Washington, D.C. of West being detained, went viral. In the video, West is being questioned about some type of altercation and in a hard to understand rant, West appears to tell police he was approached by someone wielding a gun as he walked down the street.

But when he is asked for more detail about the incident, he becomes belligerent and is heard saying “I don’t give a fuck” twice before continuing his indecipherable rant.

Slim doing bad NBA need to offer him some help pic.twitter.com/b7MtTj9JAt — Maybe: Damani (@damani_givens) January 21, 2020

Aaron Goodwin, West’s former agent, told TMZ Sports that West is recovering from the attack at his home with family. Goodwin said West is in need of medical attention.

Several years ago, after several bizarre events, West’s brother, Dmitri went public with his brother’s bipolar disorder diagnosis.

“Delonte West is not crazy, he is not on drugs. I don’t know what exactly is going on in his mind but I can tell you that he is safe and he’s doing OK,” Dmitri said at that time. “My family are trying to get him the best professional help that’s out there, the best that they can afford.”

Dez Bryant, former Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver, chided social media users for posting hateful and ignorant comments about West’s latest incident.

“I see a lot of dumb comments where folks making fun of Delonte West … this is not a joking matter… I’m going to figure out how I can help him… he need to be in rehab or something,” Bryant tweeted.