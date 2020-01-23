Actor John Boyega won us over as Finn in the Star Wars recent trilogy films, but now he has us swooning his love for his parents.

On an Instagram video, Boyega, 27, shared with the world the touching moment he bought his parents, Samson and Abigail, a home. He said it’s something he has always wanted to do and he lured his parents to their new London digs by getting them to think they were there for an interview on him.

View this post on Instagram Moments like these make all the hard work worth it. A post shared by John Boyega (@johnboyega) on Jan 20, 2020 at 8:09am PST

“I mean that’s a way to do it. You know, I also think that’s giving back to my king and my queen,” Boyega says of the moment.

Boyega seats his parents on a couch in front of a camera before asking them who their favorite son is. He then fesses up that there is no interview planned.

“I’m here to tell you, there’s no interview. That was a lie,” Boyega said to them. “This is your new house. It belongs to you.”

His parents look utterly shocked while Boyega explains to them that he has been working on this surprise for several months. He thanks them for everything they’ve done in his life. A camera pans the room and parts of the multi-level house. His dad can be seen dabbing his eyes with a tissue.

“Moments like these make all the hard work worth it,” Boyega captioned his IG video.

This happened in 2017, before Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the second film in the trilogy, was released, although Boyega shared the special moment on IG on Tuesday.

We’ve long known Boyega was a family man. He recently promoted his sister Grace’s African fashion designs on the red carpet at the London premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, according to PEOPLE magazine. Boyega donned a royal blue Agbada robe with gold accents and a traditional hat.

Boyega’s family joined him at the premiere and also wore traditional African attire.

“I’m grateful that my brother entrusted me to execute his vision for the premiere,” Grace, a fashion designer, told People.com. “I knew I was the right person to do it as I’ve always had a passion for fashion. I’ve learned from building my own brand that I had it in the bag.”

“We love being Nigerian!” she added. “This was an opportunity of a lifetime. I’m just happy my hard work paid off.”