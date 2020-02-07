Sports Illustrated today officially rolled out a 100-page special edition book in honor of NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

The magazine announced the book in a tweet at 8:24 a.m. on Tuesday, which was designed to coincide with Bryant’s Los Angeles Lakers jersey numbers: 8 and 24. The price of the book is $15.99 plus shipping and handling and it is available here.

READ MORE: Black men’s support group offering healing after Kobe Bryant death

The Los Angeles Lakers star, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven other passengers were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Jan. 26.

The weather conditions at the time are believed to have played a role in the crash. The National Transportation Safety Board is continuing to investigate the cause of the accident and may have an initial report completed as early as next week.

Ara Zobayan, the pilot of the Sikorsky S-76B helicopter, asked flight controllers to keep track of the helicopter. When the chopper dipped too low, flight controllers radioed him to tell him. Zobayan ascended the aircraft 765 feet in 36 seconds, giving him enough clearance to pass some nearby hills. The NTSB is investigating what occurred next, when the helicopter suddenly descended rapidly, dropping 325 feet in 14 seconds and crashing, killing everyone on impact.

If the Sports Illustrated book is anything like Bryant’s children’s books, it is sure to be a popular item and may even sell out.

READ MORE: Shaq honors Kobe Bryant at ‘Fun House’ party during Miami Super Bowl weekend

Since his death, Bryant’s children’s books have been flying off the shelf, according to CBS Sports. Three books put out by Bryant’s publishing company, Granity Studios, have made the New York Times Bestseller list for Children’s Middle Grade Hardcover. Epoca: The Tree of Ecrof came in at the top spot, followed by Legacy And the Queen, and The Wizenard: Training Camp, which came in second and third.

Additionally, The Mamba Mentality: How I Play, is now top on Amazon’s non-fiction list. The book was released in 2018 and is about Bryant’s fierce approach to basketball.