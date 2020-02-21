Shemar Moore is mourning the loss of his mother.

The actor shared the sad news in a series of tearful videos that show how devastated he is over the loss of the 76-year-old who passed away on February 8.

“Marylin Joan Wilson-Moore, my mother, best friend, and partner in crime passed away Feb 8th at 76 years old…I miss her more than I ever thought possible and I don’t know how to do this life without her…but I get my STRENGTH from her and I will be OK because of HER,” he posted. “Mama…here come that man!!!!! What I do from this day forward is for YOU!!!! I’m going to continue to LEAP and pray that the NET appears!! It was too soon…and it hurts so bad…but I know you are with me and will continue to give me strength…I love you mama.”

He continued to share videos and photos of his mom and expressed his shock at the loss.

“I stay stunned. I am heartbroken… I don’t know life without this woman. I don’t know what to do but I will figure it out because that’s what she would want,” he said. “Everything I’ve accomplished is because of this amazing woman. My mother is gone, she ain’t here no more. But she’s here.”

Moore referred to his mother as his “best friend” and said her cause of death is unknown, although she struggled with heart issues and was diagnosed with MS in 1999.

“I’ve been yelling and screaming. We had plans,” he says in one video. In another post, he shared a montage of photos and videos with Celine Dion’s “Because You Loved Me” playing in the background.

“My Mama always said ‘I was at the front of the line when God was handing out sons’…and I always said ‘Mama, you know I cut the line to get to you!’ I love you mama,” he wrote.