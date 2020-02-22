Janelle Monae
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Janelle Monáe attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The 51st annual NAACP Image Awards are going down in Pasadena and that means Hollywood’s best and brightest are all in attendance.

Folks like Lena Waithe, Cynthia Erivo, Michael B. Jordan, and more all brought their best style game to the night that celebrates the achievements of people of color in film, TV, music, and literature. The show also acknowledges people and organizations who promote social justice through entertainment.

While some took a more traditional approach to the black-tie affair, others chose more outrageous ensembles.

NAACP Image Awards announces nominations for 51st annual ceremony

Check out a few of our favorite photos:

Lena Waithe

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The Queen & Slim writer looked ready for the spotlight in this suit.

Michael B. Jordan

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The Just Mercy star opted for a traditional tux.

Ryan Michelle Bathe

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The First Wives Club star was all smiles in this white and black gown.

Sterling K. Brown

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The This Is Us actor showed up in this classic look.

H.E.R.

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The songbird wore a tie-dye outfit and her signature shades.

Lyric Ross

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Check out this eccentric ensemble from the young This Is Us star.

Jill Scott

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The singer/actress is ready for the night’s festivities in this retro look.

Matthew A. Cherry

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The Oscar-winning creator of Hair Love looked dapper in his white suit jacket.

Karan Kendrick

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The Just Mercy star was a vision in this gorgeous black gown.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The Dolemite Is My Name star was part of the mint green trend we saw on tonight’s carpet.

Cynthia Erivo

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The Harriet star was part of the mint green gown trend that seemed to be sweeping the Image Awards.

Angela Bassett

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

This icon had all of the other ladies green with envy when she hit the carpet.

Yara Shahidi

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The Grown-ish star showed up looking lovely as ever. 

Deon Cole

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

This funny man wore blue velvet bell-bottoms when he hit the red carpet.

Tracee Ellis Ross

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Marsai Martin

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The Little star continues to light up every room she enters.

Shahidi Wright Joseph

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The Us star showed off her softer side in this blue ball gown.

Robin Thede

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Thede was looking like Holywood royalty in this shimmering silver gown

Storm Reid

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The Euphoria starlet hit the carpet looking grown and sexy.