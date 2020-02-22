The 51st annual NAACP Image Awards are going down in Pasadena and that means Hollywood’s best and brightest are all in attendance.

Folks like Lena Waithe, Cynthia Erivo, Michael B. Jordan, and more all brought their best style game to the night that celebrates the achievements of people of color in film, TV, music, and literature. The show also acknowledges people and organizations who promote social justice through entertainment.

While some took a more traditional approach to the black-tie affair, others chose more outrageous ensembles.

Check out a few of our favorite photos:

Lena Waithe

The Queen & Slim writer looked ready for the spotlight in this suit.

Michael B. Jordan

The Just Mercy star opted for a traditional tux.

Ryan Michelle Bathe

The First Wives Club star was all smiles in this white and black gown.

Sterling K. Brown

The This Is Us actor showed up in this classic look.

H.E.R.

The songbird wore a tie-dye outfit and her signature shades.

Lyric Ross

Check out this eccentric ensemble from the young This Is Us star.

Jill Scott

The singer/actress is ready for the night’s festivities in this retro look.

Matthew A. Cherry

The Oscar-winning creator of Hair Love looked dapper in his white suit jacket.

Karan Kendrick

The Just Mercy star was a vision in this gorgeous black gown.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

The Dolemite Is My Name star was part of the mint green trend we saw on tonight’s carpet.

Cynthia Erivo

The Harriet star was part of the mint green gown trend that seemed to be sweeping the Image Awards.

Angela Bassett

This icon had all of the other ladies green with envy when she hit the carpet.

Yara Shahidi

The Grown-ish star showed up looking lovely as ever.

Deon Cole

This funny man wore blue velvet bell-bottoms when he hit the red carpet.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Marsai Martin

The Little star continues to light up every room she enters.

Shahidi Wright Joseph

The Us star showed off her softer side in this blue ball gown.

Robin Thede

Thede was looking like Holywood royalty in this shimmering silver gown

Storm Reid

The Euphoria starlet hit the carpet looking grown and sexy.