Spotify on Friday hosted a VIP preview in New York City of its immersive exhibit-style pop-up celebrating Black History Is Now: Phenomenal Black Music, featuring a special performance by singer, rapper and songwriter 6LACK and DJ Olivia Dope. The opening party was an exclusive first look at Spotify’s celebration of the songs and women that have shaped the way music is made, experienced, and replicated across the world.

The pop-up event celebrates 32 phenomenal songs and women, such as Missy Elliot, Janet Jackson, Bob Marley, Mary J. Blige, Sade, Lauren Hill and breaking new artists such as Lil Nas X and Lizzo.

The exhibit features a look into the songs and artists with stories curated by music journalist Jewel Wicker, interactive elements curated by the Spotify creative team, surprise merch drops, and performances and panels. Spotify also partnered with Levis’s and guest were able to customize Levi Jackets with patches designed by Joe Freshgoods and Jamilla Okuba

The pop-up event opens to the public in NYC on Saturday, February 29th and Sunday, March 1st.

Black History is Now has seen collaborations with Janelle Monáe and Pharrell Williams, two artists who consistently use their voices to advocate and express Black excellence.