Lorraine Toussaint is set to star opposite Queen Latifah in the highly-anticipated reboot of The Equalizer at CBS.

This take on the classic 1980s series that has also been adapted into two films starring Denzel Washington stars Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall, an enigmatic figure who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn.

theGrio caught up with Debra Martin Chase, one of the pilot’s producers, to find out why Queen Latifah was the perfect choice for the series.

“What’s interesting about ‘The Equalizer’ is that it’s a person who is very grounded. The equalizer is a vigilante for the good guys,” Chase explained. “It’s someone who cares deeply about justice, about equality, about helping people, who can kick ass and who garners the respect of everybody and that’s Queen Latifah.”

According to Deadline, the Lorraine Toussaint will play Frieda “Aunt Fry” Lascombe, Robyn’s aunt and her rock who’s been living with Robyn and her daughter, Delilah, since Robyn’s divorce.