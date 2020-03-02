Disney has confirmed that it’s bringing a reboot of its beloved animated series The Proud Family to its streaming service, Disney + and it will feature a LOT of the original cast members.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is already in production and will include its original star, Kyla Pratt as the voice of Penny Proud. Tommy Davidson (Oscar Proud), Paula Jai Parker (Trudy Parker Proud), and Jo Marie Payton (Suga Mama) will also reprise their roles from the original Disney Channel series that ran from 2001 to 2005.

Soleil Moon Frye (Zoey), Karen Malina White (Dijonay), and Cedric the Entertainer (Uncle Bobby) will return as well.

“In our minds, the show never really went away, as we still had tons of stories left to tell. It’s the perfect time to bring back this show, and we can’t wait to take fans, old and new alike, on this journey with us,” executive producers Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar said in a statement.

Back in August, Tommy Davidson first tipped us off that a reboot of The Proud Family was in the works. He told @WhereIsTheBuzzTV that Disney+ would revive the series, but then we didn’t hear anything further for three whole months. Davidson played Oscar Proud on the show.

The show was created by Bruce W. Smith, and was one of only a few animated series at the time to feature an animated, middle-class Black family as main characters.