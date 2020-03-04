BET just dropped the trailer for the second season of Boomerang and it looks like the series is kicking things up in a notch this time around.

The show, a spinoff of the hit 1992 flick that starred Eddie Murphy and Robin Givens, is executive produced by Halle Barry and Lena Waithe.

The sophomore season is helmed by women of color, welcoming showrunners Dime Davis (A Black Lady Sketch Show, The Chi) and Angeli Millan (The Cleveland Show, Us and Them, The Muppets). The first half of the upcoming season was directed by Davis and later episodes are directed by Tiffany Johnson and Katrelle N. Kindred.

“This season, we really wanted to go bigger and bolder,” Davis said in a statement.

“Keeping everything we loved from the first season and dumping the rest, we were able to find a unique approach to the storytelling in season 2. We were given the freedom to make ‘Boomerang’ our own, and Angeli and I ran with that.”

The series will continue to follow the lives of Jacqueline Boyer’s son, Bryson (Tequan Richmond) and Marcus and Angela Graham’s daughter, Simone (Tetona Jackson) as they try to step out of their parents’ shadows and make a legacy of their own.

Leland Martin (Ari), RJ Walker (David), Brittany Inge (Crystal), and Lala Milan (Tia), will return as series regulars.

“We’ve truly made this season of ‘Boomerang’ an ensemble show, delivering dynamic character arcs that ask a lot of our cast,” Davis continued. “And it’s all been worth it – the performances, this season, are truly magical. As is the show.”

Guest stars for the series will include Kim Wayans, Jaleel White, Walter Emanuel Jones, Nicole Williams, Cameron J. Ross, Elle Lorraine, and Zoelle Griggs.

Check out the trailer:

Season 2 of Boomerang premieres March 11 on BET.