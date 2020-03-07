Oprah Winfrey Network’s (OWN) newest TV series brings love, reality TV and celebrity drama, together for a juicy storyline.

The show is based in Los Angeles, CA and features five celebrity couples, including rapper Coolio, NFL player, Dwayne Bowe, and Salt-N-Pepa’s Spinderella, as they all fight to save their relationships under one roof during an intensive two-week therapy program. The couples receive the help of celebrity therapist and media personality, Spirit, who has been seen on ”The Daily Helpline”, “The Bill Cunningham Show,” and “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

READ MORE: OWN’s “Black Love” series is the honest conversation we all need about relationships

Through intimate one-on-ones and drama-filled group therapy sessions, Spirit breaks down her clients’ fears, trauma, and pain in order to form healthier relationships.

”Love Goals” captures a broad range of challenges ranging from past trauma, communication issues, infidelity, fame, power, and even womanizing. The series tackles the issues that affect modern-day relationships, truly showing how couples work through struggles.

READ MORE: Relationship expert Tracy McMillan helps newlyweds and feuding family in new OWN series, Family or Fiance’

The show also features Benzino and Althea Heart, who are well known to fans for their featured roles and clashing relationship in “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,” and actress and former “Basketball Wives” star Sundy Carter and boyfriend Breyon Williams. Dee Dee “Spinderella” Roper is joined by her partner comedian Quenton “Q” Coleman; and Coolio is joined by his fiancé, Mimi Ivey.

”Love Goals” premieres Saturday, March 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Check out the trailer below.