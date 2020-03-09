Ex-con Angela Stanton-King, who was exonerated by President Donald Trump last month, appears to be returning the favor. She announced she’s running as a Republican for Congress against beloved Democratic Georgia Rep. John Lewis.

Trump pardoned Stanton-King after she finished a “six-month home confinement sentence in 2007 for her role in a stolen vehicle ring,” reported The Washington Examiner. Now, Stanton-King is a best-selling author and TV political pundit who has taken on the Republican platform in an attempt to win Lewis’ seat.

“I have the utmost respect for the contributions that (Lewis) has made to Black America,” Stanton-King told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in an interview last week. “However, this isn’t the Selma bridge, and our babies are dying. It is time for war.”

Stanton-King, who has never held office before, wrote on Twitter that she is “Pro GOD Pro LIFE Pro WOMAN Pro AMERICA Pro TRUMP and PRO COMMON SENSE” and included the American flag emoji.

“I turned my life around. I have completely redeemed my life,” Stanton-King added in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution interview.

Lewis was first elected to represent Georgia’s 5th District in 1987. In recent months, he announced he is battling pancreatic cancer but said he is still running for office.

“I’m honored to be running for my 18th term in Congress representing the citizens of Georgia’s 5th district. My constituents know me, they know my record, and they know that I have fought tirelessly for them for the last 33 years,” Lewis told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“There is still much work left to do on guaranteeing civil rights to all people in this country, protecting and expanding access to health care, and ensuring that every American can freely cast a vote regardless of race or resources,” Lewis continued. “With the support of my constituents, I look forward to getting into more good trouble in the years ahead.”

Stanton-King said her campaign is less about replacing Lewis and more about “picking up the torch and continuing the fight for Justice,” reported The Washington Examiner.

“Thanks for your prayers it’s official. I’m running for U.S. Representative for the 5th District of Georgia. This isn’t about replacing John Lewis, this is about picking up the torch and continuing the fight for Justice,” Stanton-King tweeted.

Thanks for your prayers 🙏🏽 it’s official. I’m running for U.S. Representative for the 5th District of Georgia. This isn’t about replacing John Lewis, this is about picking up the torch and continuing the fight for Justice. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/tsbTrUtVGN — Angela Stanton-King (@theangiestanton) March 6, 2020

One Twitter follower said Stanton-King is a good choice to replace Lewis.

“Angela is the best fit to carry the torch. She is the embodiment of the struggle that John Lewis fought and represents,” tweeted Phillip Hale. “She encompasses the strength & will to continue the fight and protect the Legacy of @repjohnlewis! This is Historic by all means. Congratulations, Angela.”

Stanton-King said her mentor is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s niece Alveda King, and that one important issue for her is fighting for unborn babies. She also said she would “continue to fight for justice for Black America, and also help people understand that our unborn babies deserve justice as well,” The Washington Examiner reported.