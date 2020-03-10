The first academic year of LeBron James’ I Promise school is featured in a new documentary.

Quibi and the I PROMISE school dropped the new trailer for the documentary on Monday. The film gives viewers an in-depth view of the school’s first year and tells “the story of LeBron James’ efforts to close the achievement gap in his hometown of Akron, Ohio through the eyes of the inspiring students who are resetting expectations of their futures,” according to a released put out by James’ SpringHill Entertainment and Quibi.

“The series will explore the day-to-day trials, triumphs, and life-changing impact of the school staff, students and families working together in a unique, family-first educational environment that embraces the trauma and challenges many face in Akron,” James added in the statement, according to WKYC.

The documentary also includes footage from when the school opened in July 2018, as well as snippets from classrooms and comments from the Lakers star.

“When you grow up in the inner-city, in the projects, no one cares about you,” James says in the trailer, reported WKYC. “The goal of this school is to have these kids feel like super heroes.”

Now in its second full year, the I PROMISE school continues to set high marks. Recently, it was announced that Kent State University had partnered with the LeBron James Family Foundation to offer free, four-year tuition to eligible students from the I Promise school. Students receiving the scholarships are also eligible to receive free room and board for one year.

Marc Levin, who did Brick City and Chicagoland, is directing the documentary series and James’ SpringHill Entertainment is producing it, along with Verizon Media’s RYOT and Blowback Productions.

Last fall, James announced the next phase of the school is to provide needed housing for transitional students and their families. The I PROMISE Village is expected to open in July.