A clip of CNN anchor Don Lemon and former Ohio governor John Kasich engaged in an on-air yelling match has gone viral.

The heated exchange went down following President Donald Trump‘s address on the coronavirus Wednesday night.

Kasich praised Trump’s message, telling Lemon that the president “did fine” with the address.

“What I saw tonight is what I anticipated before he delivered the address. Mr. President, you’ve got to be serious. You’ve got to warn the country. We have to move forward and just stick to the script and read what’s on there. And that’s exactly what he did,” Kasich said.

READ MORE: Trump suspends travel between US and Europe amid coronavirus pandemic

Lemon noted that the contents of Trump’s speech failed to “calm people’s fears” because his statement needed to be clarified afterward.

“If the president came out to calm people’s fears, he didn’t do a good job of it because they’ve had to come back and clarify it several times,” Lemon said.

“And this has been going on long enough for them to get it straight. We need straight, accurate information from this president and this administration and we’re not getting it. And I don’t understand why you are tiptoeing around it! He came out, gave an address. That happens very rarely, and he doesn’t get it right!”

When Kasich fired back that he didn’t want to “get into that,” Lemon reminded him that he was booked as a guest on the show to get into it.

“Can I finish now?” Kasich asked. “Let me talk!”

READ MORE: AOC says avoiding Chinese restaurants amid coronavirus is ‘straight-up racism’

“No you can’t, John!” said Lemon, adding, “I don’t want you to go on and deflect and talk about something else because we are here to talk about the president’s address.”

“Oh, I can’t talk?” Kasich fired back.

Watch the heated exchange below:

Oh man! You gotta check out this back-and-forth between Don Lemon and John Kasich in which Lemon straight-up admonishes Kasich for thinking Trump’s address was fine. “Can I finish now?” “No, you can’t, John!” pic.twitter.com/a4TaAN0qcX — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 12, 2020

As TheGrio previously reported, President Trump said Wednesday he is suspending all travel between the U.S. and Europe for 30 days beginning Friday as he seeks to combat a viral pandemic.

Trump made the announcement in an Oval Office address to the nation, blaming the European Union for not acting quickly enough to address the novel coronavirus and saying U.S. clusters were “seeded” by European travelers.

Trump said the restrictions won’t apply to the United Kingdom and the U.S. would monitor the situation to determine if travel could be reopened earlier.

Trump said “we are marshalling the full power” of the government and private sector to protect the American people.