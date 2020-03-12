Utah Jazz player Donovan Mitchell has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the team’s latest player to contract the virus.

ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski said league sources confirmed the news with the sports networks after a Jazz game against the Oklahoma City Thunder was postponed and later canceled after Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive.

Another Jazz player, Emmanuel Mudiay, was also reported as having flu-like symptoms, according to the Boston Globe.



“Jazz players privately say that Rudy Gobert had been careless in the locker room touching other players and their belongings. Now a Jazz teammate has tested positive,” Wojnarowski said in a tweet on Thursday morning.

Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for the coronavirus, league sources tell ESPN. Jazz players privately say that Rudy Gobert had been careless in the locker room touching other players and their belongings. Now a Jazz teammate has tested positive. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2020

READ MORE: NBA suspends season after player tests positive for coronavirus

Gobert became the first NBA player to test positive for coronavirus, ESPN reported Wednesday night. According to CBS Sports, Gobert jokingly touched every microphone on stage during a Monday press conference, seemingly to show his lack of fear of the virus that has since been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

Gobert’s actions have now caused alarm considering Wednesday’s diagnosis. The Jazz released a statement Wednesday night explaining the situation without naming Gobert.

“A preliminary positive result came back right before tip-off of the Utah Jazz-Oklahoma City game. Subsequently, the decision was correctly made by the NBA to postpone the game,” the statement read. “The health and safety of our players, our organization, those throughout our league, and all those potentially impacted by this situation are paramount in our discussions.

The Utah Jazz with a statement pic.twitter.com/TxeRgfSODw — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) March 12, 2020

“We are working closely with the CDC, Oklahoma and Utah state officials and the NBA to determine how to best move forward as we gather more information,” the statement added.



“The individual is currently in the care of health officials in Oklahoma City. In coordination with the NBA and state officials, we will provide updates at the appropriate time.”

Jazz and Thunder players continued to be quarantined in the arena after Wednesday night’s game was postponed. Additionally, other teams that have played against the Jazz have been advised to self-quarantine.

Those teams are Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons and the Toronto Raptors.

The NBA season suspension comes after the coronavirus caused others to close its doors, including schools, festivals and nationally syndicated talk shows.