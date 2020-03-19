Vanessa Bryant is requesting that a judge add her baby daughter, Capri Bryant, to a signed trust document her husband, Kobe Bryant, left to protect his family.

Capri, who is nine months old, was born after the NBA legend had signed the most recent trust document so Vanessa filed a ‘petition to modify trust’ document in Los Angeles Superior Court this week asking for an amendment to the paperwork, saying Kobe Bryant would have wanted all of their children’s names listed on the trust documents.

TMZ reported that Kobe created the trust in 2003, but had amended it several times reportedly after he and Vanessa began having children, however it was last updated in 2017. The news outlet speculates that the basketball star hadn’t gotten around to updating it after the 2019 birth of his daughter, Capri, at the time of his death.

Now in the amended trust filing, Vanessa is asking a judge to do just that. By adding Capri’s name to the legal document, she and big sisters, Natalia, 17, and Bianka, 3, can withdraw “discretionary distributions” from the principal and income in the trust during Vanessa’s lifetime. The girls would get the remaining balance in the trust after Vanessa dies.

A judge will likely grant the amendment,TMZ reports.

Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven other people were killed in a helicopter accident on Sunday, Jan. 26 in Calabasas, California. Vanessa Bryant has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Island Express, the company that owns the helicopter that crashed, saying the pilot was careless and negligent for flying in foggy and unsafe conditions, according to ESPN.

The National Transportation Safety Board has said there were no signs of engine failure from the helicopter wreckage. The accident is still being investigated by authorities.