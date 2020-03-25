Netflix is serving up a silver lining to the quarantine cloud. The streamer has acquired The Lovebirds and set a release date for the rom-com starring Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani.

The film’s theatrical release was slated to debut at SXSW on April 3 but Paramount pulled the plug over coronavirus concerns.

Instead of becoming another casualty of the pandemic that has hit Hollywood hard. Production companies have shut down due to the deadly virus. Fortunately, this project was able to be salvaged.

The comedy will be available on the streamer soon. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the switch made sense as part of a standing multi-picture film deal between Paramount and Netflix.

The Lovebirds is directed by Michael Showalter.

Peep the official synopsis:

A couple experiences a defining moment in their relationship when they are unintentionally embroiled in a murder mystery. As their journey to clear their names takes them from one extreme and hilarious circumstance to the next, they must figure out how they, and their relationship, can survive the night.

Check out the trailer:

The coronavirus pandemic has had a profoundly devastating effect on the entertainment business, grinding all productions to a screeching halt and pushing back release dates of highly-anticipated projects like A Quiet Place Part II, Antebellum, and the next season of Fargo.

The fact that Netflix has picked up this flick and saved it from uncertainty is the good news we needed.