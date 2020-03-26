Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith are expecting their first child amid the coronavirus outbreak, making the journey to parenthood a lot bumpier than usual.

Mom-to-be, Turner-Smith, has been open about her hesitation to raise their child in the U.S. because of the rampant racism that permeates the country. In January, the Queen and Slim actress told Britain’s The Sunday Times that America’s racial dynamics were “fraught” and didn’t want any child of hers to practice daily shooter drills.

“White supremacy is overt,” she said. “It’s the reason I don’t want to raise my kids here.”

READ MORE: Jodie Turner-Smith says she and husband Joshua Jackson won’t raise kids in America

Now, her husband, who is currently steaming up scenes in Little Fires Everywhere, is opening up about perils of becoming a parent during the pandemic in an interview with BuzzFeed News’ AM to DM.

“I’ve never been a parent before, so I’m not quite sure how much of this is just first-baby anxiety and how much of this is pandemic anxiety,” he told the outlet.

READ MORE: Daniel Kaluuya & Jodie Turner-Smith on their reactions to ‘Queen & Slim’: “I was speechless”

He explained that despite the circumstances, he and his new bride are in the “nesting” phase. It has made the stay at home order pretty easy to follow.

“The only real difficult part right now is how to interface with the medical community,” he said. “Obviously we have to, and we are just trying to take that one day by day, to try to figure out what the best and healthiest way is.”