Tik Tok, the social media app that has spawned a new quarantine challenge every week, is supposed to be fun but for a 5-year-old Texas boy, it turned deadly.

Jordan Allen Jr. was quarantined with his family in southwest Houston last Tuesday. Jordan and his father, Jordan Allen, Sr. were on the family’s second-floor apartment balcony around 9 p.m. making Tik-Tok videos. When his father went to get some juice for the pair, the boy was shot by a stray bullet from a drive-by shooting according to CNN affiliate KTRK.

“Everybody ran in the house and the kids ran in the house, so I ran to the porch, and then I see my son laying on the ground holding his head, asking for my help,” Allen told KTKR.

The boy, who his father called “the happiest child in the world,” was transported to Texas Children’s Hospital after being shot in the head. He was ultimately taken off life support Monday night.

Houston Police said Jordan, Sr. was not the intended target. They are investigating the death and do not yet have a description of the car which sped away.

“There were multiple casings found in the parking lot and several cars had damage from possible gunfire,” police spokesperson Jodi Silva told CNN.

Officials are urging anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.