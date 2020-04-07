Gabrielle Union makes her natural hair debut Instagram official with a candid shot featuring her baby, Kaavia James Union Wade.

The actress is almost, always seen in protective styles: Braids, twists, locs and updos. Under quarantine, the new mommy decided to take out her braids and upload a couple of photos showing the resemblance between her curls and her infant daughter’s natural hair.

Prior to uploading the joyous images featuring the “Shady Baby,” Union shared a solo video of her finger-combing her curls and listening to “Wash & Set” by Leikeli47. Using the hashtags #InTheLab #QuarantineNaturalHairChronicles #FrederickDouglassRealness the star gives her Instagram followers a full view of her TWA.

One day later, Mrs. Wade shared another natural hair flex with a special guest. With Kaavia perched on her back, the mother-daughter duo share matching smiles and curl textures. The heartwarming post earned the hashtag #QuarantineNaturalHairChronicles implying audiences will get more in their joint curly saga.

Kaavia seems to be intrigued by her mom’s natural hair, placing her hand directly into Gabrielle Union’s scalp.

“See @kaaviajames mama’s got hair like yours!! When I took my braids out she was like,” Union captioned the sweet photo on Instagram. “Now mom & baby both rocking their natural curls.”

On her own account (ran by her parents) Kaavia uploads even more footage of her own natural tresses. With former NBA star dad Dwyane Wade handling the comb, her 18-month-old strands blossom into a fully picked-out mini afro. The slide-show is captioned “@dwyanewade wont be happy until I look like Florida Evans. #70sFroRealness Damn Damn Daaaamnnnn!!”

The Wade family chronicles their wholesome, quarantined time together across the family’s individual social media accounts.

View their #TeamNatural Instagram posts below: