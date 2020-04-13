Tarvaris Jackson, former NFL quarterback who played for several teams over his 10-year career, died in a car crash in Alabama Sunday night.

NFL Media says the 36-year-old, who was a second-round pick out of Alabama State in 2006, played with the Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks, and Buffalo Bills. He spent most of his NFL career as a backup quarterback who made spot starts.

Jackson was 17-17 in his 34 starts in the NFL and finished 59.6% career passes, throwing for a total of 7,263 yards and 39 touchdowns compared to 35 interceptions. He appeared in 59 games, according to NFL Media statistics.

As a member of the Vikings, Jackson, then 24, started 12 games in 2007, which resulted in an 8-4 record, which included throwing for nine touchdowns and also landing 12 interceptions.

Four years later, Jackson, now with the Seattle Seahawks, started 14 games and was 7-7 in the top position, throwing 14 touchdowns to 13 interceptions, according to NFL Media.

As a Seahawk, Jackson played backup to Russell Wilson from 2013 to 2015 and earned a Super Bowl ring.

Today, Wilson took to Twitter to confirm the death and honor his friend.

“TJack… you will be missed. Praying for your family…Love you man,” Wilson tweeted with the broken heart emoji.

At the time of his death, Jackson was an offensive analyst and quarterbacks coach at Tennessee State. Last year, he worked as a quality control and quarterbacks coach at his beloved alma mater, Alabama State.

As an NFLer, Jackson spent five seasons with the Minnesota Vikings and started 20 games. His best season by far, however, was a 14-game starter for the Seattle Seahawks in 2011, where he threw for 3,091 yards, including 14 touchdowns.

Jackson also spent a single year with the Buffalo Bills but never played that season.

Jackson was married to Lakitta Jackson and the couple has three children, Tarvaris, Takayla, and Tyson, according to his Tennessee State bio.