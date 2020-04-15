Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman is so angry with NASCAR driver Kyle Larson for uttering a racial slur that he wants to fight him in a live UFC event.

Larson dropped the n-bomb during a live stream virtual car race Sunday night. He has since been cut from Chip Ganassi Racing and suspended indefinitely by NASCAR.

Stroman went on Twitter to tell Larson, 27, that he can get them hands.

“He should never be allowed to race again @NASCAR. Said that derogatory word so nonchalantly. Your apology doesn’t matter. Post-career…I’ll fight this man in a @ufc event for charity. He needs his ass beat. Would love to hear him say that word in the octagon,” Stroman tweeted.

Larson let the racially offensive word slip while competing in an eNASCAR iRacing Pro event. Larson lost communication with his spotter, and while checking the mic, he uttered, “You can’t hear me?” and followed it up with n*gger, according to The Associated Press.

One fun feature of the iRacing platform is that drivers can trash talk to each other during the races. Fans can listen in on the banter via the gaming app Twitch.

Larson apologized on Twitter on Monday saying “I made a mistake and said the word that should never, ever be said and there’s no excuse for that,” but just as he predicted when he said “I understand the damage is probably unrepairable,” his apology doesn’t appear to be enough to stop the backlash.

His sponsors, including McDonald’s, Credit One Bank and Fiserv, a financial services technology company, ended their sponsorship deals. Chevrolet also suspended its personal services relationship with him. The only sponsor that appears to have stuck with Larson thus far is Plan B Sales and Marketing. Brent Powell, president of Plan B, said Larson called him to personally “express his regret” about using the slur.

In addition to Stroman, other athletes lashed out at Larson, including Reggie Bush, who tweeted “apologize deez nuts.”

“We not buying it and wear that racist badge with honor don’t hide we need to see who you really are!” Bush added in a tweet.