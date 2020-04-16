PNC Bank customers are up in arms after they ran into technical difficulties while trying to check their accounts yesterday for their federal stimulus checks.

The customers attempted to check their accounts on the same day 80 million Americans were expected to receive the payments direct deposited into their accounts.

READ MORE: Black former PNC employee wins $2.4 million judgement against bank

PNC spokesperson Marcey Zwiebel released a statement to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette explaining that the issues stemmed from a deluge in customers trying to access their accounts at the same time, which caused access delays.

“Like other banks, PNC customers have experienced intermittent mobile and care center access today,” Zwiebel said in the statement. “This is the result of an unprecedented volume of customers using these channels to check their accounts for Economic Impact Payments and other forms of financial hardship relief. Our technical teams are engaged and we appreciate our customers’ patience as we work as quickly as we can to address the issue.”

Some customers tried to log into their accounts on their cell phones and received a message that read, “We are working to make Mobile Banking available as soon as possible. If you need immediate access to your account information, please use PNC Online Banking by visiting pnc.com.”

On the PNC Bank Help Care Twitter page, the bank also released several messages about the hiccups.

“We are currently experiencing access issues with mobile banking. Our technology teams are engaged and working to restore access. If you require immediate help with your account, please log into online banking, which is available. Thank you for your patience,” PNC Bank Help tweeted.

We are currently experiencing access issues with mobile banking. Our technology teams are engaged and working to restore access. If you require immediate help with your account, please log into online banking, which is available. Thank you for your patience.

-JC — PNC Bank Help (@PNCBank_Help) April 15, 2020

PNC added later in a tweet to a customer: “Good evening. Currently, some customers are experiencing access issues with online and mobile banking. Our tech teams are working diligently to resolve this. Thanks for your patience. If you are experiencing trouble at the ATM, please send us a Direct Message for assistance.”

Good evening. Currently, some customers are experiencing access issues with online and mobile banking. Our tech teams are working diligently to resolve this. Thanks for your patience. If you are experiencing trouble at the ATM, please send us a Direct Message for assistance.

-TP — PNC Bank Help (@PNCBank_Help) April 16, 2020

People still seemed upset.

“Can you tell them to work faster? Thanks to this, I can’t get my damn routing and account number and I may lost some money because of this! HURRY UP!!!” tweeted @BrewCityMonk.

Can you tell them to work faster? Thanks to this, I can’t get my damn routing and account number and I may lost some money because of this! HURRY UP!!! — BrewCityMonk Art & Gaming NSFW🔞 (@BrewCityMonk) April 15, 2020

“@pnc… where you guys not prepared for this? I guarantee someone would lose a job due to this,” tweeted Scott George.