Oprah called out over Dr. Oz, Dr. Phil’s quarantine comments

Critics argue that because Winfrey gave the famous docs their start, she's responsible for them spreading 'toxic Republican propaganda'

Some people have taken their hate of Oprah Winfrey to a new level and are now blaming the media mogul for recent comments made by Dr. Phil and Dr. Oz.

The two doctors both did interviews recently in which they said America should reopen soon, even as the country still grapples with the novel coronavirus. Yesterday, Dr. Phil McGraw told Fox News host Laura Ingraham that the lockdown could cause “more deaths across time than the actual virus will itself.”

Dr. Phil’s comments come on the heels of a Wednesday interview in which Dr. Oz shared with Fox’s Sean Hannity that an estimated low mortality rate among students may be worth considering to reopen schools.

“Schools are a very appetizing opportunity. I just saw a nice piece in The Lancet arguing the opening of schools may only cost us 2 to 3%, in terms of total mortality,” Oz said.

“Any, you know, any life is a life lost, but … to get every child back into a school where they’re safely being educated, being fed and making the most out of their lives with a theoretical risk on the backside, that might be a tradeoff some folks would consider.”

Now people are bringing Oprah into the controversy and blaming the men’s comments on the fact that both men got their start on The Oprah Winfrey Show.

“It’s almost like Oprah’s major contributions to medical discourse are a total disaster,” tweeted Jonah Goldberg.

“Every time I say that all billionaires are bad, one of the first responses is ‘what about Oprah???’ Anyway, I think about that every time I see one of the medical fraudsters she legitimized get on tv and give bad advice that will kill lots of people,” tweeted Joseph Fink.

“Love me some Oprah Winfrey ‘but she created these two Goons. It’s time for Oprah to speak up,” wrote Adelino Camara.

“Oprah created this piece of SHIT CALLED DR. Phil and Dr. Oz…Where is she today and what is she SAYING when they are SPREADING TOXIC REPUBLICAN PROPAGANDA BULLSHIT ACROSS THE AIR…THIS IS NOT A TIME TO HIDE OPRAH!!!” tweeted Henry L. Nesby.

Meanwhile, others were quick to come to the media icon’s defense, asking why she is being blamed for words she never uttered.

“Not sure why everyone thinks they need @Oprah to come out against the recent crack-pot statements by Dr. Oz and Dr. Phil … you have two eyes and ears. Oprah is not responsible for the nonsense they are spewing now and you don’t need her to confirm what you already know,” tweeted Amy Vanderpool.

“People really would rather blame Oprah for men who say and do terrible s*it than the men themselves,” posted HypocriticalRoyalReporters.