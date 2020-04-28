Georgia reports 100 coronavirus deaths in last 48 hours

While Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has reopened businesses including gyms, barbershops, hair, and nail salons, among others, people in the state continue to die from the COVID-19 virus.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, there have been 1,026 deaths in the state so far. Today, it was reported that 100 of those deaths occurred in the last 48 hours. As of today, there are 24,615 cases in total across the state.

“I’m looking at the data, I’m looking at the numbers…that’s not a partisan conversation, that’s not a racial conversation. Those are facts.” – Mayor @KeishaBottoms on @CuomoPrimeTime discussing #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/hzpH8Omt4a — City of Atlanta, GA (@CityofAtlanta) April 28, 2020

That does not mean that those are the exact total of cases in Georgia as the state just re-opened those businesses last Friday and any new cases may not show up until after the 14-day period it takes for virus symptoms to show up.



Kemp, the Republican governor who was almost defeated by Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams, says that the peak of cases in Georgia should be Saturday, according to computer models. But Kemp says that may be a more grim forecast than in reality, citing his Health Commissioner, Dr. Kathleen Toomey who says that cases are on the decline. Kemp also cited that ventilator usage is at its lowest level as of today.

Restaurants and movie theaters are also open in Georgia, including the ever-popular Waffle House chain. There is a 39 point mandate for businesses that open. Despite the loosening of restrictions a group of restaurants decided not to reopen for in-house dining including some of the city’s top eateries reports Atlanta Eater. Those restaurants believe it is too soon to open, despite any safety measures they would take.

Fulton County, which covers several neighborhoods in metro Atlanta, leads the state in documented cases with 2,710 cases as of this writing. Dougherty county, which is 67% Black according to Census statistics and includes the city of Augusta, leads the state in overall deaths with 112. Many of these deaths were tracked to two funerals that took place in February and March.

On May 1, malls including the popular Lenox Square Mall, Phipps Plaza, the Mall of Georgia, and others will open, including their food courts, with limited hours, social distancing mandates, and hand sanitizer available to patrons, Fox5Atlanta reports. Other malls will begin opening between Saturday and Monday.

Kemp was criticized by President Trump for reopening as he said it was too early but it was deemed necessary to restart Georgia’s economy, which like others has suffered from business closings due to the coronavirus.



