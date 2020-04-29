Janelle Monáe to live-stream performance in support of small businesses

The singer's performance will stream live on Verizon's Twitter, Facebook and YouTube pages.

Janelle Monáe is doing her part to make a difference amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Make Me Feel singer, 34, will take the virtual stage on Thursday, April 30, in support of small businesses that have been heavily affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

Monáe is partnering with Verizon for the performance, which will air on the mobile network’s streaming entertainment series Pay It Forward Live.

“I am excited to perform for Verizon’s Pay It Forward Live series which benefits small businesses,” the Antebellum actress said in a statement provided to theGrio. “Our local coffee shops, markets, book stores, nail salons and restaurants are the souls of our communities.”

Since the beginning of the pandemic, over 26 million people have filed for unemployment and one in four small businesses have shut down temporarily, according to U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Minority-owned businesses are especially vulnerable due to systemic barriers.

“We need to make sure we are surrounding all small businesses – especially black and LGBTQ owned – with support and love so that they can open their doors again one day soon,” Monáe added.

The Homecoming star is the latest entertainer to perform on the show, which streams live on Twitter @Verizon, Yahoo, Verizon’s Facebook and YouTube pages, Fios Channel 501 and 604, Yahoo Finance on Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, AXS TV, FOX NOW, iHeart and SiriusXM. Previous performers include Alicia Keys and Aisha Tyler.

During the performance, viewers will be encouraged to support their local businesses and restaurants by ordering takeout, buying a gift card that can be used at a later date or purchasing items online.

Monáe fans are also encouraged to use the the hashtag #PayitForwardLIVE while watching the show. Verizon will donate $10, up to $2.5 million, to support small businesses for each use of the hashtag.

The I Like That singer’s performance will air live at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT.