Eminem finds intruder in his living room after security sleeps through alarm

Eminem was confronted with a scary situation when a man broke into his Detroit-area home earlier this month.

The Lose Yourself rapper, 47, was fast asleep when Matthew David Hughes allegedly used a paving stone to smash a window and climb into Eminem’s home around 4 a.m., according to TMZ. The Grammy winner’s security team was reportedly asleep during the break-in.

Eminem was awoken by the alarm and found Hughes, 26, in his living room, TMZ reported on April 30. The 8 Mile actor then called for security, who promptly woke up and detained the man.

Police were later called to the home, which is located in a gated community, and took Hughes into custody. He was reportedly charged with two felony counts, first-degree home invasion and malicious destruction of a building, and is being held on a $50,000 bond at Macomb County Jail.

READ MORE: Mike Tyson says Eminem knows what it’s like to be a ‘n*gga’

Hughes allegedly broke into Eminem’s home because he wanted a face-to-face meeting with the rapper. The Detroit native has previously spoken out about overzealous fans and even penned the 2000 hit single, Stan, about fans who go too far.

“It was this thing where I want this attention for this music, but then I want to be able to go in public, and I want to be able to eat a f—ing sandwich and be left alone,” Em told Zane Lowe during a BBC interview in 2013. “I’ve never been an attention seeker, and [rap] seems like a hell of a career choice [for me], but … that’s not why I do it, just to get attention. I don’t like to go in public and walk around and be like ‘Here I am.’ It’s not what I want.”

READ MORE: 50 Cent says Gayle King once confronted him after he insulted Oprah Winfrey

In April 2020, Eminem doubled down on his thoughts regarding fame, telling Shade45’s Sway Calloway that he’s felt “quarantined by fame” for years.

“Fame has definitely over the years kinda already had me quarantined, but it’s the fact of knowing that you can’t really go out and we can’t move like how we normally move,” he said referencing stay-at-home orders in response to the coronavirus pandemic.