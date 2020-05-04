South Carolina woman accused of contaminating food at grocery store

Shenir Holliday was spotted licking her hands, touching freezer doors, and spitting on money when she checked out

A woman in South Carolina faces charges after allegedly intentionally covering grocery store items in her saliva. Unfortunately for the accused, this is not her first time facing these jarring allegations.

According to WLTX19, 38-year-old Shenir Gibson Holliday faces multiple criminal charges including aggravated breach of peace and food tampering. Investigators believe she not only purposely spread germs to grocery store fixtures and retail merchandise, but she also muddied coins and cash she used to pay for a sandwich at a fast-food restaurant.

Law enforcement responded to a call indicating a suspicious person at the IGA grocery store on Pinewood Road, on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Surveillance video shows Holliday allegedly licking her hands and coughing before touching various things at the grocery store such as freezer doors, and food items. The police believe she also exhibited the same behavior in the dry-goods section of the market.

WTLX19 reports that Holliday faces charges in a similar incident occurring last Monday, at a Sub Station II restaurant.

Deputies believe that Holliday licked her fingers before handing cash to the employee who rang her out for a sub, chips, and a drink. She also supposedly licked the palms of her hands before rubbing them over the debit card readers. Witnesses claim she also covered quarters with saliva before placing them in the tip jar.

As Holliday exited the location and thew her cup away, she supposedly exclaimed “It’s in God’s hands now,” informing those listening that she would return.

Her bond was set at $100,000. She is also ordered to be tested for COVID-19. In addition to the criminal charges, Holliday was issued a citation for violation of the state home or work order.