2020 Gerber baby, Magnolia, is first adopted baby to win campaign

The newest spokesbaby beat out more than 327,000 entries to win the competition.

Cuteness overload! Gerber announced the winner of their 2020 Photo Search campaign on Friday, May 8, and she couldn’t be more precious.

Magnolia, an 11-month-old baby from Ross, California, is the competition’s first adopted child to be selected. The newest spokesbaby beat out more than 327,000 entries to win the coveted prize.

“Magnolia has brought so much joy to everyone she meets. Her personality is beyond happy and joyful,” Courtney Earl, Magnolia’s mother, gushed in a Gerber press release. “On May 9, 2019, we received a call from the adoption agency that there was an expectant mom that was in labor and wanted to talk to us! We pulled off the highway, got a chance to connect with her amazing birth parents, and a few hours later, this sweet baby girl was born.”

Earl went on to stress about the importance of adoption and representing the beauty of non-traditional families.

“Adoption is incredibly special to our family’s story. Winning Photo Search is an opportunity to tell Magnolia’s story and shed light on all the beautiful and different ways families are made,” she added.

Magnolia celebrates her 1st birthday on Saturday, May, 9 and will ring in the festivities with her parents and her two older sisters, Whitney, 12, and Charlotte, 8, who are also adopted. The three sisters bonded over their love of play time, including splashing in the kiddie pool and dancing to the Baby Shark song, according to the Gerber release.

“Our Gerber family of farmers, factory workers, employees and customers are all united in our pursuit to do everything and anything for baby. We believe every baby is a Gerber baby and standing behind our babies has never mattered more than it does now,” Bill Partyka, president and CEO of Gerber, said in a statement. “At a time when we are yearning for connection and unity, Magnolia and her family remind us of the many things that bring us together: our desire to love and be loved, our need to find belonging, and our recognition that family goes way beyond biology.”

Fans of little Magnolia can find more photos and additional information about Photo Search 2020 by visiting Gerber’s Facebook page or the Gerber Photo Search page.