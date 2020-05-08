Famous people dishing on their sex lives can result in backlash or curiosity from fans who decide on a case-by-case basis the bounds of appropriate sharing.

For R&B singer Kelly Rowland, her bedroom tendencies have become the subject of her late-night Instagram sessions.

Recently, she spoke with PEOPLE, detailing the creative ways she keeps things spicy for her husband, Tim Weatherspoon. The “Motivation” singer opened up about role-playing in the bedroom.

“As far as sex is concerned, I’m like, ‘Well, if I have to play dress up and do role-play, honey, if I need to be Alicia tonight and give you a surprise in the middle of the night or something then it needs to happen. We spice things up a bit and keep it fun,” she shared with PEOPLE.

The 39-year-old singer continued, “When we met each other, we had fun. Two years from now, we’ll have fun. I think if you hold that close to you, it can always show itself in your relationship.”

Having a healthy sex life may be the key to a happy marriage, but Rowland and Weatherspoon also take other steps to ensure they are living their best lives together.

“We go to therapy every week and we’re so proud of it,” the former Destiny’s Child member told PEOPLE. “It’s just to keep the relationship and the space of communication open, [so we’re] ready for each other. I have a husband who supports me and is there for me and loves me and I’m the same for him. I met my best friend.”

Rowland went on to reveal that “there’s nothing” she and Weatherspoon “can’t talk about.”

“When I meet an older couple, I always ask them, ‘What’s the one thing that can break up a marriage?’ and they’re like, ‘Money and communication.’ With every challenge, there is a solution and I think he and I have grown to talk about everything,” she dished.

She also opened up about using sexuality to empower others on her songs, such as her newly released single “Coffee.”

“You should already know how sexy and great you are without someone having to tell you. As women, for so long we’d do something to be regarded by others and this song says, ‘I really don’t need to hear what anyone else has to say,” expressed the singer.

The couple married in 2014 and together have a 5-year-old son, Titan.