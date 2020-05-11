Ahmaud Arbery: Owner of construction property says he was not robbed

Larry English says he had hoped to move in the house after retirement, but will not because of death threats following Arbery's murder

Central to the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery has been the idea that the young man was a suspect in a string of robberies. However, police have refuted that claim as there were no thefts in the Brunswick, GA neighborhood in the weeks leading up to the slaying.

Now, the owner of the house that Arbery was seen inside has spoken out saying that his property was not robbed. Previously, there was confusion around whether or not the young went into the house or only looked in the window. According to reports, it has been determined that he did enter into the house.

Larry English, the man who owns the house under construction, told The Washington Post that the structure was not robbed.