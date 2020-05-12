Oprah Winfrey launching a virtual wellness tour

Special guests will be on board to help viewers put mental and physical health at the forefront during the four-week event.

Oprah Winfrey announced the ‘Oprah’s Your Life in Focus: A Vision Forward — Live Virtual Experience’, a free and interactive four-week event to help people cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

The media mogul shared the development on Tuesday. She will be hosting the 90-minute experiences on Zoom beginning on May 16 and airing every Saturday through June 6. This virtual wellness tour is an extension of her successful ‘Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus,’ presented by Weight Watchers that began in January and ended in early March.

The focus will be on physical and mental well-being.

“In early 2020, I spent nine weeks traveling the country, talking to people about being well and staying focused. It was exhilarating. Then the pandemic hit and shook us all,” Winfrey, 66, said in a statement. “Now, it’s more important than ever to be and stay well and strong. Together, let’s reset, refocus and find clarity in what matters most.”

She will also focus on maintaining and strengthening relationships while social distancing, committing to healthy habits, and more. Special guests will be participating throughout the four weeks.

The virtual wellness tour is another way that Winfrey is giving back during this global health crisis. She has donated money and will be delivering a special commencement address to the graduates of 2020.

The #Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020 event will air on May 15. Schools nationwide, including the University of Michigan, West Texas A&M, Grambling State, the Savannah College of Art and Design, UC Irvine, Howard University and the University of Pennsylvania, have to had to alter graduation plans in response to stay-at-home orders.

To join the virtual wellness experience, register at ww.com/oprah.

