RacistInChief trends after Trump tells Asian reporter to ‘ask China’

In an epic meltdown, President Donald J. Trump went full racist when he asked a reporter of Chinese descent to “ask China,” after she questioned why he sees the United States coronavirus testing response as a global competition.
Weijia Jiang, a White House correspondent for CBS News, asked the President why he sees coronavirus testing as a global competition when more than 80,000 Americans have died.
“Americans are still losing their lives every day, why do you see this as a global competition?” Jiang asked of the president.
“Maybe that’s a question you should ask China,” Trump told Jiang, who was born in China and immigrated to the United States when she was two years old. “Don’t ask me. Ask China that question, OK?”
He was again insistent on emphasizing his pronunciation of CHY-NA.
The meltdown was covered widely, including on The Telegraph, where they aired the video of the president storming out of the press conference after being challenged by Jiang and another female reporter.
To her credit, a stunned Jiang asked the president, “Sir, why are you saying that to me specifically?”
He told her that her question was a “nasty question.”
The disgusting exchange spilled over to Twitter where users kicked off a new trending hashtag #RacistInChief.
The tweets were plenty lamenting the lack of leadership from the current POTUS.
Nobody voted for Donald Trump because they thought he was a skilled communicator, charismatic leader, creative problem solver, brilliant intellect, or selfless humanitarian.
They voted for him because he hated the same people they did.#TrumpPressConference
— Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) May 11, 2020
There once was a Racist In Chief
Whose meltdowns defied all belief.
He once grabbed vaginas,
But now he blames China
Which is why he gives women such grief. #TrumpPressConf #TrumpMeltdown #RacistInChief pic.twitter.com/CsBRz3EKXm
— Bleeding Heart Liberal Marine (@zaharako) May 12, 2020
Former Democratic presidential hopeful, Senator Bernie Sanders, said, “Mr. Trump is a coward who tears down others to make himself feel powerful.”
Pretty pathetic. Mr. Trump is a coward who tears down others to make himself feel powerful. https://t.co/A4HvLyTdpn
— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) May 11, 2020
Disrespectful, rude, and terrified of intelligent women
— Vote Blue Straight Down The Line (@ShoppingDiva812) May 11, 2020