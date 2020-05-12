RacistInChief trends after Trump tells Asian reporter to ‘ask China’

In an epic meltdown, President Donald J. Trump went full racist when he asked a reporter of Chinese descent to “ask China,” after she questioned why he sees the United States coronavirus testing response as a global competition.

Weijia Jiang, a White House correspondent for CBS News, asked the President why he sees coronavirus testing as a global competition when more than 80,000 Americans have died.

“Americans are still losing their lives every day, why do you see this as a global competition?” Jiang asked of the president.

“Maybe that’s a question you should ask China,” Trump told Jiang, who was born in China and immigrated to the United States when she was two years old. “Don’t ask me. Ask China that question, OK?”

He was again insistent on emphasizing his pronunciation of CHY-NA.

The meltdown was covered widely, including on The Telegraph, where they aired the video of the president storming out of the press conference after being challenged by Jiang and another female reporter.