Brandy, Deborah Cox, others sing ‘Heal The World’ for virtual COVID-19 campaign

Some of music’s greatest voices came together to help spread some joy and raise funds to provide meals to children across the country.
The star-studded virtual performances include R&B stars like Brandy, Deborah Cox and Chrisette Michele who belt out acapella interpretations of Michael Jackson‘s classic song “Heal the World” — all from the comfort of their homes.
The video campaign was organized by True Exclusives as the launch of its new series “True Exclusives at Home,” which will include exclusive interviews and performances with established and rising artists during the COVID-19 crisis.
“I’ve always believed that if we joined forces, we could help heal the world. I felt that the message of Michael’s song was perfect for the current climate we’re in. And I hope that this video can bring a sense of peace to everyone, if even just for a few moments,” said Silent, the creator of TrueExclusives and producer of the Heal the World video.
The #HealTheWorldChallenge is being used to raise funds for NoKidHungry, an organization ran by Silent. The organization highlights that 1 in 4 children in the United States could face hunger this year because of the coronavirus.
“By donating, we can help make a difference,” he says. “Every dollar donated to No Kid Hungry can feed a child up to 10 healthy meals. I hope that you support this cause by donating what you can, or simply sharing the video and fundraiser.”
Michael Jackson released “Heal The World” in 1992 as the fifth single from his eighth studio album, Dangerous. Jackson later founded the Heal the World Foundation, a charitable organization that led humanitarian efforts and provided millions of dollars to disadvantaged youth.
In 2009 inside of a packed Staples Center in Los Angeles, an ensemble would ultimately sing the song in celebration of Jackson’s life.