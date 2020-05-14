Brandy, Deborah Cox, others sing ‘Heal The World’ for virtual COVID-19 campaign

The #HealTheWorldChallenge was launched by True Exclusives to raise funds to provide meals to children facing hunger during the coronavirus pandemic

Some of music’s greatest voices came together to help spread some joy and raise funds to provide meals to children across the country.

The star-studded virtual performances include R&B stars like Brandy, Deborah Cox and Chrisette Michele who belt out acapella interpretations of Michael Jackson‘s classic song “Heal the World” — all from the comfort of their homes.

The video campaign was organized by True Exclusives as the launch of its new series “True Exclusives at Home,” which will include exclusive interviews and performances with established and rising artists during the COVID-19 crisis.

Some other singers who blessed the project with their vocals were 112‘s Q. Parker, Chante Moore, Avery Wilson, Antonique Smith, Traci Braxton, Olivia, Brian Angel of Day 26, Dondria and Amina Buddafly.