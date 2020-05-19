Suspect’s sister posted photo of Ahmaud Arbery’s body on Snapchat

Though Lindsay McMichael did not offering an apology, but admits her actions demonstrated 'poor judgment'

Lindsay McMichael, the sister of one of the suspects in the slaying of Ahmaud Arbery and daughter of the other, posted an unedited photo of Arbery’s body on her Snapchat.

In an interview with The U.S. Sun, McMichael confirmed that she posted the photo. “I had no nefarious or malicious intent when I posted that picture,” she said, “The thing is I’m a huge fan of true crime — I listen to four or five podcasts a week — I’m constantly watching that sort of thing.”

McMichael said that she was more or less just shocked by the occurrence, “It was more of ‘Holy s**t, I can’t believe this has happened.'”

While not offering an apology, she said, “It was absolutely poor judgment.”

In an earlier interview with The U.S. Sun, the sister of Travis McMichael and daughter of Gregory McMichael, Lindsay tried to justify the lethal actions of her relatives. “I will, until the day that I die, believe that he (Travis) had no intention of malice like that.”

She continued saying, “They’re not monsters. This wasn’t a lynching. Do I think mistakes were made? Absolutely, but look back on your life, how many mistakes have you made?”

In the same interview, she was asked if her father and brother are racist.

“Absolutely not … I have never dated anyone of the same race, since I was 19 years old and my father and my brother have loved every person that I’ve ever dated like they were their own son or brother.”

While Lindsay McMichael has tried to justify her actions and that of her brother and father, attorneys for Arbery’s family contend that her posting of his bloody body was just another example of “the pattern of the McMichael family engaging in a weird, violent form of voyeurism.”