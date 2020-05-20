LisaRaye tells Nicki Minaj to ‘bow down’ to Lil Kim, fans swarm online

Barbz blast the actress, saying she has a 'double standard' and would never say that to male rappers

It’s been a busy week for the Barbz.

After Usher said that Nicki Minaj was a “product” of Lil Kim, they jumped into action. Fans of the “Barbie” rapper defended her honor with tweets — sending the two artists’ names trending on Twitter.

Now LisaRaye McCoy is suffering the same fate, as she too believes that the pint-size rap icon from Brooklyn birthed the queen from Queens’ entire style.



Since her debut in 1995, Lil Kim’s iconic legacy has changed the industry for women, and many celebrities have been vocal about giving The Notorious K.I.M. her due flowers.



LisaRaye recently spoke out in support of her friend, Lil Kim, when she appeared on Claudia Jordan‘s FOX Soul show, Out Loud with Claudia Jordan.

The show also featured appearances by actress Vivica A. Fox and singer Syleena Johnson.

While Jordan, Johnson, and Fox all agreed that Lil Kim paved the way for Nicki Minaj, it was LisaRaye’s comments that riled up the Barbz the most.

The All of Us actress first acknowledged that both women were stars, yet had some choice words for Nicki regarding her lack of respect for Kim’s contribution to the game.

“What is the beef for? She [Kim] is who she is and shining in her light. She is Lil Kim, Queen Bee for real. Hands down,” LisaRaye declared. “She came before you … How do you just snub her?”

“Why not collaborate with her and build each other … Be that much bigger and better together,” she continued. “That’s that mentality. That’s so immature.”

Looking dead into the camera, LisaRaye punctuated her statement, “That’s immature, Nicki. It’s immature.”

The ladies all agreed that there is nothing wrong with paying respect to someone that came before you.

“We can all stand together, queens and we can all say that all of us are acknowledging the fact that Kim came before Nicki Minaj,” LisaRaye said. “So Nicki, just take a seat. You don’t have to sit down for long, but just take a bow. Just like Beyoncé said, ‘Bow down b*tches.”

That didn’t go over very well.

There were Nicki fans who said that their Queen paid homage to Kim a long time ago.

Dear Lisa raye. Nicki Minaj does not owe lil Kim a damn thing. She paid her homage years ago to lil Kim and to the other mc’s that inspired her. She re lit the torch and is cemented as a legend. Y’all speak so highly of lil Kim yet don’t stream or buy her music. Stfu pic.twitter.com/4PWJ409hdb — Yasmeen Javid (@YasmeenJavid) May 19, 2020

Some fans said that Nicki doesn’t owe Kim anything.

Lisa raye, Nicki Minaj does not have to bow down to anyone or sit down. She paid her homage to female Mc’s, including lil Kim. And she also made a name for herself. Y’all love to talk about a woman minding her business but as soon as she claps back, she’s labeled as “bitter”. pic.twitter.com/n4jBGk9MBz — Jj 𓁥 (@consanance) May 20, 2020

Then, some made the very valid point that no one ever says that male rappers have to bow down to other male rappers.

I love Lisa Raye but this is a double standard. I don’t hear no one telling male rappers to bow to each other. Someone ask her to go to Kendrick or Cole and say, “You bitches need to bow down to Hov” Let me know how that goes pic.twitter.com/VDj9NO8ETb — Terrie✨ (@really_booth) May 20, 2020

Kim’s fans chimed in on the topic as well. Some commented that the Barbz can tend to be toxic when they swarm anyone who opposes them.

Nicki Minaj fans are toxic…..Stand your ground Lisa Raye…. Grow up #barbs pic.twitter.com/bGNcBNdQHo — Brave Introvert (@introvert_brave) May 20, 2020

No matter where you stand on the topic of Lil Kim vs Nicki Minaj, Vivica A. Fox made a very valid point, that no matter how much we would like to see the battle, “those two egos will never coincide.”