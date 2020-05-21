The singer referenced Queen Bey in a 'question for the culture' post on Instagram.

Lana Del Rey is learning the hard way that you should never come for Beyoncé (or her Beyhive).

The Young and Beautiful singer became the No.1 trending topic on Twitter on Thursday morning after she claimed that Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B and other pop stars can get away with sexual lyrics in their music, while she gets “crucified” for her songs.

“Now that Doja Cat, Ariana [Grande], Camila [Cabello], Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé have had number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, f–king, cheating etc – can I please go back to singing about being embodied, feeling beautiful by being in love even if the relationship is not perfect, or dancing for money – or whatever I want – without being crucified or saying that I’m glamorizing abuse??????” Del Rey wrote on Instagram.

Black Twitter was quick to respond to the 34-year-old singer’s outlandish “question for the culture” and their comments left us in tears. One of the Del Rey’s biggest critics, Azealia Banks, also began trending as the news broke.

“What’s crazy is Black artists like Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, and Beyoncé have been criticized for their music, political stances, sex appeal, weight, etc. These women have faced more criticism and hardships than artists like Lana Del Ray could ever imagine,” television supervising producer Kirk Moore wrote.

“Lana Del Rey really threw a bunch of black women under the bus before saying that feminism needs to accommodate women like her. It’s art,” SB Nation writer Zito tweeted.

Lana is dating a cop so the compatibility speaks for itself pic.twitter.com/foPrc1gw7Q — Danie The Degenerate (@daniecal) May 21, 2020

beyoncé after seeing her name in lana’s post pic.twitter.com/HVY0xy6j6H — velvet elvish (@elvishuniverse) May 21, 2020

The Karen jumped out of Lana!! Here we have 4 beautiful woman!!✓ pic.twitter.com/Ymq3RdcvDE — W'BLACKPINK (@TKBANGPINK21) May 21, 2020