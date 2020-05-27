NBA’s Michael Porter Jr. says people should ‘pray’ for officers who killed George Floyd

Denver Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr. found himself in hot water on Wednesday after he tweeted that people should pray for the officers involved in the death of George Floyd.

The 21-year-old small forward took to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon to share his thoughts on the killing of Floyd, who died in police custody after a Minneapolis officer pinned him to ground with his knee.

In a video released on Monday, Floyd is seen handcuffed and pinned to ground with Officer Derek Chauvin‘s kneee on his neck. He moans and cries for help, saying he can’t breathe, before he appears motionless.

Floyd, who was arrested after being accused of forgery, was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Officer Chauvin and three other officers involved in the arrest were fired on Tuesday, according to Minneapolis police.

“As much as you pray for George family, gotta also pray for the police officer(s) who were involved in this evil. As hard as it is, pray for them instead of hate them…Pray that God changes their hearts,” Porter wrote on Wednesday.

Within minutes, the young basketball star was met with swift backlash. Black Twitter dragged Porter with gifs, comments and critiques. He has yet to comment on the Internet’s reaction to his calls for prayer.